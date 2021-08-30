ModernGhana logo
30.08.2021 Crime & Punishment

V/R: 25-year-old man arrested for beheading teenager for rituals at Mafi Dove

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

A young man, age 25, has been arrested by the Battor Aveyime Police Command as the main suspect in a beheading case.

The man who is a resident of Mafi Dove in the Central Tongu District of the Volta Region is accused of killing and beheading a 12-year-old boy for rituals.

Information gathered from sources indicates that the incident happened on Sunday night on the back of a drumming competition among a section of residents after the burial of a deceased.

According to Amos Alorse who is Unit Committee Chairman in the Central Tongu District, the attention of residents was drawn to the heinous crime when loud screams were heard.

Apparently, some residents saw the suspect dumping what looked like a body into a nearby waterbody.

After getting close, residents found blood traces and curiously followed the path before locating the structure of the prophetess where the suspect and the prophetess were both found engaging in rituals.

After the arrest of the suspect, he is alleged to have confessed to the crime and fingered the prophetess by name Floda Ekpe as his accomplice.

Sources have confirmed that the Battor Aveyime Police Command is investigating the matter and has the suspect in custody.

