ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
30.08.2021 Social News

Germany-based Ghanaian journalist volunteers to donate his sperm to Shatta Michy

By Reporter
Germany-based Ghanaian journalist volunteers to donate his sperm to Shatta Michy
Listen to article

Germany-based Ghanaian radio presenter, Henry Ankamah Ennin better known as P Fresh has volunteered to donate his sperm to entrepreneur Michelle Diamond popularly known as Shatta Michy for free.

Shatta Michy is the baby mama of Shatta Wale dancehall musician.

It would be recalled that Michy who has a male child with Shatta Wale relationship ended years ago over claims of cheating.

In one of her recent Snapchat posts, she said she is searching for a sperm donor to assist in having her second male child.

According to her, she does not need a baby daddy but only needs the sperms of a man, insisting sex is not part of the deal. The donor she indicated must be tall, high IQ score, hazel brown eyes, and with a blood group of O+.

“I got a feeling I have seen what my 2nd child looks like in my subconscious. I’m ready, I don’t need a baby daddy, just sperm. Specs needed: 1. Must be tall (I want a giant for a baby ) 2. IQ -130 & above. 3 Eye color -hazel brown 4. Blood type O+ 5. Race-any except Chinese ( I will balance it out )6. If it ain’t a boy, I want a refund. Serious donors only pls. Containers will be provided for sperm collection,” she wrote.

Reacting to this on his show on Fresh Radio Online in Germany, P Fresh volunteered to donate his sperm to Shatta Michy for free.

"I'm ready to donate my sperm to Michy... I have volunteered ... With the qualities, I have all...i am tall, etc ...She shouldn't think about paying me any money and I am ready to either fly her to Germany or will fly to Ghana if she is really serious," P Fresh stated.

830202125204-ntkwo0a442-p-fresh

According to the fresh Radio Online Presenter, he is ever ready to sign a contract with Shatta Michy to bind him from claiming ownership of the child in future.

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Licensure exam make teachers professional – Education Ministry PRO
30.08.2021 | Social News
Kenya: New law bans spitting, urinating, blowing nose in public
30.08.2021 | Social News
23 Fulanis herdsmen grabbed with deadly weapons in Donkokrom
30.08.2021 | Social News
It’s time for public officials to declare their assets – Prof Adei
30.08.2021 | Social News
Savannah Region rep is 1st runner up in maiden edition of NTV's Queen of the North reality show
30.08.2021 | Social News
Alleged married woman bonker vows to seek vengeance
30.08.2021 | Social News
2020 CPP PC lauds Akufo-Addo for appointing Awulae Annor-Adjaye as petroleum hub chair
30.08.2021 | Social News
'Show love, care to LGBTQ+ people, don't condemn them' — Pastor
30.08.2021 | Social News
Football Club President murdered in Eastern Region
30.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line