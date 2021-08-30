Apply common sense; use Agenda 111 funds to build Ghana’s economy – Kofi Koranteng to gov’t

Listen to article

An Independent candidate in the 2020 General Elections, Kofi Koranteng has urged the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) government to apply common sense and channel funds intended for the financing of the Agenda 111 hospitals project into the building of the economy instead.

According to him, there is no sense in putting up a lot of health facilities in the country when after completion, the citizenry will not have money in their pockets to visit these facilities for health care when needed.

“You want to build 111 hospitals while the people you expect to seek healthcare from those facilities don’t have the money to pay for services to sustain them.

“The money you are using to build those 111 hospitals should be used to create industries for the youth to work in them for income so that they can use that to build our local economy,” Kofi Koranteng said in an interview on CTV on Monday.

He additionally stressed, “You don’t build hospitals for people who are poor and don’t have the money to pay for healthcare services so that the facilities can be sustained.”

Speaking on the One District One Factory (1D1F) initiative from the goverment, Kofi Koranteng also indicated that it is a flawed project.

He argues that 1D1F wasn’t based on any matrix that justifies that the location of the factories is beneficial to the local folks and hence it is bound to fail in the future.

“Even the youth living in the areas that those factories are located keep migrating to Accra and Kumasi to sell dog chains because the government failed to do its research, so, the policy is neither science-based nor data-driven.

“Such a system, will collapse at some point,” Kofi Koranteng noted.