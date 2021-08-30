Alan Kyerematen calls for calm after bloody clash of NPP supporters at funeral

The Minister for Trade and Industry, Alan Kyerematen has called for calm after condemning the clash between supporters of the New Patriotic Party at a funeral over the past weekend.

Last Saturday, followers of the NPP believed to belong to the camp of the Trade Minister were involved in a melee at a funeral in Suhum Constituency of the Eastern Region with a group alleged to be in the camp of Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

In the end, Bernard Kwasi Amoani, age 51, sustained a deep cutlass injury in the head, while Alexander Odei suffered a minor injury on the upper lip.

Having chanced on the video of the incident and the bloody pictures, Alan Kyerematen has released a statement to condemn the act.

“The incidence of reported violent clashes between supporters of our great party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Suhum constituency of the Eastern Region on Saturday, August 28, 2021, is most unfortunate and must be condemned by all well-meaning Patriots,” part of a release from the Trade Minister has said.

According to him, any disagreement whether relating to a contest for position or differences in ideas and opinions should not be manifested in such violence in the NPP.

“I, therefore, urge the Suhum Constituency Executives, the Eastern Regional Executives as well as the National Executives of the party to take immediate steps to resolve the differences between the two feuding sides to restore peace and discipline in the party.”

Find full statement below

ALAN KYEREMATEN CONDEMNS CLASHES BETWEEN

ALAN KYEREMATEN CONDEMNS CLASHES BETWEEN SOME NPP SUPPORTERS IN SUHUM

The incidence of reported violent clashes between supporters of our great party, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Suhum constituency of the Eastern Region on Saturday, August 28, 2021, is most unfortunate and must be condemned by all well meaning Patriots.

Rumors currently circulating on social media that the clash was between my supporters and those of our Vice President are not only completely false, but mischievous and have been contrived to bring both the Vice President and my good self into public ridicule. I condemn without reservation this barbaric act of some members of our great party.

I believe strongly that any disagreement whether relating to a contest for position or differences in ideas and opinions should not be manifested in such violence in a party such as ours. The ideals of our party and tradition call for peaceful and harmonious coexistence and our motto, (Development in Freedom), has no place for violence.

I therefore urge the Suhum Constituency Executives, the Eastern Regional Executives as well as the National Executives of the party to take immediate steps to resolve the differences between the two feuding sides to restore peace and discipline in the party.

Signed:

Alan Kyerematen