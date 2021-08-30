ModernGhana logo
30.08.2021 Headlines

Int'l journalist murder: Four robbers grabbed, two killed in gun battle with police on Kintampo-Tamale-Buipe highway

LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

Two suspected arm robbers have been shot to death on the Kintampo-Tamale-Buipe highway in the late evening of today Sunday, August 29th, 2021.

The two, identified as Hamidu Umaru and Haadu were killed after engaging the police Intelligence and Operational teams in gun battle.

Four other robbers, Saaju Bukari, Bertor Saabi, Ali Amadu and Isaad Seidu have been arrested and detained to assist in investigations.

A statement from the police, signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police ( ACP ) Kwesi Ofori, Acting Director General, Public Affairs of the Police Headquarters, Accra, said preliminary investigations suggests that the suspects were behind many robberies including the killing of the London based international journalist reported a few days ago.

The statement said police retrieved two locally manufactured pistols and live cartridges, machetes, bayonets, pepper spray cans and stun guns, some suspected stolen items that include mobile phones and motorbikes.

Part of the police statement read, " The police Administration has instituted some rigorous measures to effectively combat serious crimes that have plagued the area over the past few years. Similar intelligence-led operations have been employed in other regions."

It urged the general public to collaborate with the police by providing credible information on suspected criminals for swift and immediate action.

The bodies of the two suspected robbers have deposited at the morgue.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

