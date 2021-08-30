ModernGhana logo
30.08.2021 Social News

Savannah Region rep is 1st runner up in maiden edition of NTV's Queen of the North reality show

The maiden edition of Ntv's reality show dubbed "Queen of the North" which drawn participants across the five Northern Regions, saw miss Sadia who represented Savannah Region emerged as the 1st runner up.

The colourful grand finale featured five young ladies held in Tamale at the GNAT hall on Saturday, August 28.

The Northern Regional contestant miss Tung-Teiya goes home with the crown.

The Savannah Regional contestant, miss Sadia will on December embark on an expensive trip to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates and Nairobi in Kenya after emerging 1st runner up sponsored by Moontounch Travel Limited.

Ntv Queen of the North, is a Tv reality show which focus on showcasing the the cultural heritage of the Northern people and tourism. It is aired on Ntv on every Sunday powered by MyNorthToday.com and CeChaDev Foundation.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

