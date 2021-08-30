Alleged married woman bonker vows to seek vengeance

Aboriman and the married woman in a compromised position

A local film producer, director and actor based in Tamale in the Northern Region, Mohammed Bashiru widely known as Aboriman says he will never forgive Dj Staff, a media practitioner of Neesim FM and the Entertainment Chief of Tamale, Naa Adam Musah for accused to sleeping with a married woman.

He said the two persons he trusted rather stabbed him in the back regarding the matter.

Mohammed Bashiru said this when he appeared on Tamale's most popular radio program dubbed "Zaa Kootu" on Zaa radio hosted by veteran musician cum presenter, Mr. Mohammed Abdul Rashid alias Kawastone.

Not even a plea by the host to have him rescind his decision was successful.

His taste for vengeance follows allegations of sleeping with a married woman earlier this year.

He was summoned before the Chief of Tamale, Nyab Dakpem Naa to face sanctions.

According to him, the entertainment chief assured him of resolving the issue even before he was summoned to the Palace.

He added that he narrated to the entertainment chief his side of the story only for Dema Naa to turn his back on him and went ahead to leak the matter to the media.

This he said, left him traumatized for months.

Asked what DJ Staff has done to incur his wrath, he said the award winning media practitioner on his platform incited the public against him immediately after the issue went public.

He denied ever having an affair with the said married woman though he admitted sleeping under the same roof with the lady.