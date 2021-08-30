2020 CPP PC lauds Akufo-Addo for appointing Awulae Annor-Adjaye as petroleum hub chair

The 2020 Jomoro CPP Parliamentary Candidate, Patrick Ekye-Kwesie has commended President Nana Akufo-Addo for the appointment of the Paramount Chief of Western Nzema Traditional Council, Awulae Annor-Adjaye as Board Chairman of the Ghana National Petroleum Hub project.

According to him, “the appointment of the illustrious and competent Nzema King, did not come as a surprise taking cognizance of his rich experience, dynamism in pushing for prudent management of the petro-chemical industry to change the face of Jomoro".

Mr.Ekye-Kwesie who is also the convener for "We Are Jomoro", a youth advocacy group pushing for the development of Jomoro, and Country Director of PANWAY Company, gave the commendation in a press statement signed and copied to the Ghana News Agency at Beyin in the Western Region.

He recalled the forthrightness and instrumentality of Awulae Annor-Adjaye in fighting for the relocation of the Osagyefo Barge, the Ghana Gas Plant and Fertilizer Plant in the Jomoro municipality to accelerate the socio-economic development of the area.

He added that the sacrifices, contributions and zeal of the Paramount Chief to ensure that the resources based in the area were fully tapped finally paid off.

Mr Ekye-Kwaesie appealed to Awulae Annor-Adjaye to ensure that the local content policy was fully implemented to get indigenes in the Jomoro area on board to stem unemployment.

In an unrelated development, DrLuigi Brescia, President of Panways Company Limited, a major stakeholder in the Petroleum Hub project, extended his heartwarming congratulatory message to Awulae Annor Adjaye.

He said Panways Ghana, a facilitating Agency for Russian Hydrocarbon giant Gazprom, had profound interest in the government's flagship programme, the Petroleum Hub in Jomoro.

—GNA