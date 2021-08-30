E/R: 35-year-old man shot dead by unknown gunmen at his residence

Listen to article

The owner of a private basic school in the Eastern Region, Mr Frederick Kwaku Ohene Gyan, aged 35, has been shot dead by unknown assailants at Pokrom, a community in the Akuapem South District.

The incident occurred Friday, August 27, 2021 at about 10:45pm.

This was made known by the Aburi District Police Command in a press statement issued issued on Sunday, August 29, 2021.

According to the statement, the police quickly moved to the scene upon receipt of the news.

Police further indicated that instant investigations conducted at the scene revealed an empty pistol shell at the back of the house and bloodstains from the entrance of the house to the sitting room.

The press statement also added that the door leading to the sitting room was damaged from outside and the sitting room where the victim is believed to have been shot had a pool of blood.

“The door leading to the sitting room was seen forcibly damaged from outside and the sitting room where the victim is believed to have been attacked, had a pool of blood and substance suspected to be vomit. A Smith & Wesson pistol, an empty magazine disengaged from its chamber and an Apple phone were seen in the pool of blood as well as a pair of trousers. Inspection of the hall and other adjourning rooms did not show any sign of disturbance.”

The police said the body of the deceased will be deposited at the Police Hospital Morgue for autopsy and preservation.

It has thus assured the citizenry that any further update on the case will be provided in due time.

