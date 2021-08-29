Passengers stranded at damaged Buipe Toll Bridge road

A deep pothole closer to the Buipe Toll Bridge in the Savannah Region has trapped two vehicles blocking all other vehicles plying the Tamale-Techiman highway.

The situation has created heavy vehicular traffic for almost 24 hours.

The two Burkinabe heavy duty vehicles with registration numbers BF 2397 T1 03 and BF 1723 E6 03, which were traveling from the opposite end of the road got trapped at the pothole, around 18hrs GMT Saturday, August 28.

Other drivers who attempted to overtake vehicles ahead ended up blocking the entire road leaving several commuters stranded.

Some of the stranded passengers expressed disappointment at the situation explaining that the pothole had been there for long, but authorities that were taking tolls about 50 metres from the scene did not fix it.

Mr Fred Balua, a passenger traveling from Kumasi to Navrongo, "I access this road regularly and we often complained about the pothole, but nothing is being done".

"This is an International route and it doesn't give the country a good reputation if minor problems such as fixing a pothole is concerned", he said.

Others who spoke to the GNA appealed to the Ghana Highway Authority to take measures to address the problem to alleviate their plight.

As at 0900hrs GMT, the situation was far from fixed.

—GNA