Central Gonja: We're working to clear vehicle causing heavy traffic on Buipe-Tamale highway

The faulty vehicle

The Police say it is working to remove the vehicle which broke down at the Buipe toll booth in the Central Gonja District of the Savannah Region causing heavy traffic congestion.

Scores of travellers were stranded for hours on the Buipe-Tamale high way.

A press release from the Ghana Police Service say the fully loaded truck broke down on the night of Saturday, August 28 at the Buipe toll Booth leading to the blockage of the road.

The Savannah Regional police Command have since deployed personnel from the MTTD department to the scene to control the situation.

"We are working around the clock since yesterday to remove the faulty truck off the road", part of the police statement noted.