29.08.2021 General News

Police deploy special team to control traffic on Kasoa-Buduburam-Winneba road

The police administration on Sunday, August 29 deployed a special team to regulate the traffic situation along the Kasoa–Buduburam–Winneba Road in the Central Region.

This was announced in a press statement issued by the Ghana Police Service.

According to the statement, the decision was arrived at after many complaints of heavy traffic and indiscipline on that stretch.

“The Police administration has taken notice of the many complaints about the heavy traffic and indiscipline on the Kasoa-Buduburam-Winneba stretch, especially on weekends.”

“We apologize for the inconvenience suffered by users of that route, especially yesterday [Saturday], and we hereby announce that a special team has been constituted and deployed to monitor and regulate the free flow of traffic in the area.”

The Ghana Police Service used the opportunity to caution drivers who ply that stretch, to adhere to all road traffic regulations.

The Service warned that recalcitrant motorists will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.

“The administration strongly cautions drivers who ply that stretch to follow the Road Traffic Regulations, as defaulters will be arrested and prosecuted.” Below is the full statement from the police

8292021123607-j5fqi7t2g0-04f5c2f5-cbe9-4767-b8a9-84ccbf31ab9c.jpeg

—citinews—

