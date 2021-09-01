Zebilla: One killed in accident, several others on admission

Three persons have been confirmed dead in an accident that occurred around the Zebilla customs barrier in the morning of last Saturday between the hours of 6:00 and 7:00AM.

A Yutong bus with registration number GT 5524-16 was travelling from Kumasi to Bawku and upon reaching the Zebilla barrier in the Bawku West District of the Upper East Region the driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed killing one instantly and injuring others.

An eyewitness said when the bus was approaching the custom barrier they realised something was wrong.

According to him, the bus with 35 passengers onboard hit a culvert and somersaulted and in the process destroyed several shops.

He noted that the security agencies were quickly called to the scene to rescue the victims but one died instantly.

He added that scores are on admission at the Zebilla government hospital while those with fracture injuries are referred to Bawku Presbyterian hospital for treatment.

The Zebilla police in their attempt to save lives conveyed some of the injured persons into their patrol pick-up truck and on their way to Zebilla government Hospital their vehicle also crashed into a pavement about 600metres away from the accident scene.

Some have since been treated and discharged while others are still on admission waiting for their temperature to be normalised.

Last week on the same road, a similar accident occurred involving two cars, an Opel Safari and a Kia truck killing one person and seven (7) passengers injured.