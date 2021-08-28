Persons due for second AstraZeneca jab to be vaccinated next week

Listen to article

The Ghana Health Service (GHS) has announced that it would begin giving out AstraZeneca vaccines to persons due for their second jabs from next week.

The exercise will begin from 31st August 2021 to 4th September 2021 across all the 29 Districts in the Greater Accra Region.

The Ghana Health Service in a statement said persons eligible to partake in the exercise should be people above 18 years who received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine from 10th March 2021 to 29th March 2021.

The statement also admonished the general public to bring along a valid national ID card and their COVID-19 Vaccination Card for the exercise.

The government took delivery of 249,600 doses of AstraZeneca vaccines from the UK government last week.

AstraZeneca was the first vaccine to arrive in Ghana earlier this year when the country heightened its efforts to beat COVID-19.

Out of the about 800,000 people to have been vaccinated with AstraZeneca, nearly half of the number is yet to get the second jab.

Ghana has vaccinated a section of the population with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which arrived in the country in July through the African Union's African Vaccine Acquisition Trust initiative.

A total of 177,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine were administered to unvaccinated persons in COVID-19 hotspots in the Greater Accra region and the Ashanti Region.

—citinews—