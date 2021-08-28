ModernGhana logo
28.08.2021

Parliament approves 24 health projects for 2021

Parliament has approved some 24 health infrastructure projects across the country with ready funding.

The projects are expected to take off in 2021.

Per information available to this portal from the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, the projects include the expansion and rehabilitation of Eastern Regional Hospital from 285-bed to 600-bed.

Also, construction of a District Hospital at Obuasi, construction of Anyinam Trauma Hospital, rehabilitation of Enyiresi Government Hospital, rehabilitation and Expansion of Shama District Hospital project(100-bed) and rehabilitation and Expansion of La General Hospital(180-bed).

Furtherance to the construction of Urology and Nephrology Centre of Excellence, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, there will be construction of Tema General Hospital and Central Medical Stores.

Government has also secured funding for the rehabilitation of Nkoranza Hospital, rehabilitation of Dormaa Hospital, construction of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Maternity and Children’s Block (750-bed) and completion of the New 400 beds Maternity Block, Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital.

In addition to that, there is going to be construction of 12 new Polyclinics in Ashanti, Ahafo, Eastern and Greater Accra Region, specifically at Achiase, Drobonso, Suame, Twedie, Manso Nkwanta, Adukrom, Mim, Goaso, Sabronum, Jumapo, Kwabeng and Kpone-Katamanso.

—DGN online

