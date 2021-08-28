Agenda 111: Hospital at Kpone Katamanso takes off

Construction of a district hospital in the Kpone Katamanso Municipality of the Greater Accra Region has started.

The project is under government’s Agenda 111 programme.

During a visit to the site by Citi News, pre-construction work was ongoing.

The Municipal Chief Executive for Kpone Katamanso, Solomon Appiah in a Citi News interview provided an update on the work at the site of construction.

According to him, the contractor is determined to complete the project on time.

He thus assured everyone that the Kpone Katamanso municipality has not been left out of the nationwide initiative.

“We have provided the land and the president has cut the sod already and the contractor is on site. So I can assure everyone that with regard to the Agenda 111 initiative, Kpone Katamanso Municipality slot is ongoing.”

About Agenda 111

Government has promised to construct 111 hospitals in districts without such facilities.

These projects were promised by President Akufo-Addo in April 2020, and are aimed at resourcing the country's health sector in the face of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Opare, who chairs the Committee spearheading the full implementation of Agenda 111 in a Citi News interview said Ghana's healthcare system is about to change.

According to her, President Akufo-Addo is determined to ensure the completion of these projects for the betterment of Ghanaians.

“Agenda 111 will improve healthcare in every single district of the country that does not have one. To the extent that we have all witnessed that every single constituency in this country has an ambulance dedicated to it to assist in accessing healthcare.”

The project will also see to the rehabilitation of the Effia-Nkwanta Regional Hospital in the Western Region, construction of two new psychiatric hospitals, and a new Accra Psychiatric hospital.

Meanwhile, the government has already engaged over 20 local consulting firms through a lead project consultant to provide architectural, engineering designs, and project management support towards the execution of the project.

Initial amount of US$100 million as commencement funding for policy has been set aside.

