28.08.2021 Crime & Punishment

Police arrest man for allegedly killing wife and children

Police arrest man for allegedly killing wife and children
A 40-year-old Emmanuel Gafa who was on police wanted list for his alleged involvement in the murder of his wife and two children has been arrested in the Eastern Region.

Emmanuel Gafa was declared wanted by the police on August 24, 2021, after the decomposed bodies of his 38-year-old wife, Patience Kpezle and two children, 13-year-old Belinda Nyarko Gafa and 11-year-old Isaac Nyarko Gafa were found in their home at Cashland a suburb of Ntronang in the New Abirem District.

According to the police, Emmanuel was arrested based on intelligence and support gathered from the local people.

The Eastern Regional Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Ebenezer Tetteh who confirmed the arrest to Citi News said they have began investigations and the suspect will soon be charged if found culpable based on preliminary investigations.

“Emmanuel Gafa, the 40-year-old man suspected to have murdered the children and wife at Ntronang, based on intelligence, has been arrested. He was arrested based on the appeal made to persons at the village called Nyanoa. He is being transported to the New Abirem district police command to allow for further investigation into the crime. After investigations, if there is incontrovertible evidence against him linking him to the crime, he will be charged and the various proceedings leading to his trial at the high court will start,” he said.

The Birim North police commander, Chief Superintendent Peter Ofori Donkor earlier in an interview explained that when the team arrived at the scene of the crime, “the door was locked from outside and we learned she is married but the husband was nowhere to be found and family members haven't also shown up.”

