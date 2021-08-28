ModernGhana logo
28.08.2021 Social News

North East: 3 girls drown in river at Kunufor

LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

Three girls have drowned in a river at Kunufor in the Chereponi District of the North Eat Region on Friday, August 27, 2021.

The deceased are Gurimpin Iwaak,20, Baba Kumba, 19 and Magelibe Baba,16.

The North East Regional NADMO Director, Alhassan John Kweku, who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said the girls drown when they attempted to swim after washing their clothes at the river in the Kunufor community.

He however indicated that one out of four girls managed to rescue herself and got out of the river.

The bodies of the girls have been retrieved and handed over to their families for burial.

---DGN online

