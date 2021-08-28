ModernGhana logo
28.08.2021

Soldier commits suicide at Burma Camp

Soldier commits suicide at Burma Camp
A Military Officer with the Army Recruit Training School at Shai Hills in Accra, WO II, Robert Doku who was previously stationed at the Base Ordnance Depot has allegedly committed suicide.

It’s unclear what led to the cause of his death, but a source said he reportedly told his wife last week that he will commit suicide within that week.

However, on Friday dawn his body was discovered hanging by a rope tethered to a tree among some growths at Burma Camp, headquarters of the Ghana Armed Forces.

The Police when had the information rushed to the scene to convey the body and deposited it at the 37 Military Hospital morgue pending autopsy while the investigations are ongoing.

---DGN online

