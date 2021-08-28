Ghana's Covid-19 active cases hit 7,016; death toll rises to 1,008

Ghana’s active Coronavirus (Covid-19) cases has risen to 7,016.

This was after 596 new cases were recorded.

The latest numbers provided by the Ghana Health Service (GHS) on the morning of Saturday, August 28, 2021, has revealed that the death toll has increased to 1,008.

This was after seven more persons succumbed to the virus.

The total cumulative cases since March 2020 has reached 117,636. Out of that number, 109,612 have recovered.

Find in detail below the current situation of Ghana’s Covid-19 crisis: