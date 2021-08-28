Mpakadan residents angry over railway blast

Residents of Mpakadan in the Asuogyaman District of the Eastern Region have registered their displeasure over the spate of blasting allegedly by contractors working on the single gauge railway line from Tema to Mpakadan.

According to them, the blasting which is being carried out by the ADV Infrastructure and Logistics Limited, a sub-contractor of Afcons Infrastructure Limited, is jeopardising their health, safety and security.

“We are not oblivious of the socio-economic benefits of the railway and for that matter the port to be constructed for which reason we do not object to the construction and would do nothing to derail or delay the completion of the project,” said Kinsley Darko, a resident of Mpakadan at a press briefing on Monday.

He indicated that the blasting which started on November 26, 2020, has mostly been carried out in contravention of mineral and mining laws that stipulate how explosives should be used.

This, he said, has caused a lot of inconveniences such as damage to buildings and blockage of access to farm lands and a health centre.

“Do we need to die of hunger as a result of our inability to access our farms because of the assertion that the construction of the railway is going to benefit the larger community?” he queried.

The residents have therefore, suggested to the government to pay compensation to the affected residents while inhabitants likely to be affected in subsequent blasts should be properly accommodated until rehabilitation of previous homes have been carried out.

“There should be post trauma counselling for affected persons and the community in general,” Mr. Darko said.

Meanwhile, ADV Infrastructure and Logistics Limited has in a memo dated August 20, 2021 called on the Mpakadan community to cooperate with the company during its blasting activities.

It has further pledged to indemnify and repair all properties that have been damaged between the period February and October 2021.

—DGN online