ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
28.08.2021 Social News

MTTD impounds 31 vehicles on the Kpone-Dawenya Stretch

MTTD impounds 31 vehicles on the Kpone-Dawenya Stretch
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Motor Transport and Traffic Department (MTTD) in partnership with Citi FM/TV crew has again impounded 31 vehicles for various traffic offences on the Kpone-Dawenya stretch of the N1 highway during an ongoing special exercise conducted on Friday 27th August, 2021 between 3pm and 6:30pm.

This exercise forms part of the Police Administration's resolve to clamp down on reckless and careless driving as well as the blatant disregard for road traffic regulations by some road users. This is also aimed at reducing road traffic accidents and it’s related deaths, injuries and damage to properties on our roads.

During the exercise, 31 drivers whose vehicles were impounded are being processed for court for flouting several road traffic regulations including disregard for road markings, dangerous driving, driving on the shoulders of the road, unauthorized use of sirens and beacon lights, among others. They will be put before courts within Ashaiman and Tema. Meanwhile, their vehicles are impounded at the Tema Community 25 Police station.

Some of the arrested drivers were driving commercial vehicles, Ministries, Department and Agencies vehicles (MDAs), corporate entities vehicles, and privately owned vehicles.

The motoring public is advised to abide by road traffic regulations at all times to promote road safety.

—citinews—

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Takoradi: Married woman sues Pastor for bonking her
28.08.2021 | Social News
Open our land borders, my people are dying — Ketu South MP to Akufo-Addo
28.08.2021 | Social News
Stop eating clay during prenatal period — Pregnant women warned
28.08.2021 | Social News
Our problem is the CEO, sack him with his weird policies — Tema Shipyard Workers
28.08.2021 | Social News
Bunkpurugu: Woman and grand daughter drown in river during heavy downpour
27.08.2021 | Social News
Damongo: 50-year-old man found dead at Frafra No.6
27.08.2021 | Social News
Fire destroys several wooden structures at Agbogbloshie Yam Market
27.08.2021 | Social News
I'll rather make a mechanic my friend than a footballer — Footballer Eric Bekoe
27.08.2021 | Social News
Pregnant women carried in Motorking as Pishigu-Lana Alhassan Andani commended for donating ambulance to Pishigu Community Clinic
27.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line