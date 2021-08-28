C/R: Police arrest 14 suspects over defilement of 13-year old girl

The Ghana Police Service (GPS) has announced that 14 suspects have been arrested in connection with the defilement of a 13-year-old girl at Gomoa Adzintem in the Central Region.

On Friday night, four men alleged to be Fulani herdsmen were reported to have gang-raped the teenager and also killed his father as well.

With the news widely reported, the Ghana Police Service deployed a group of officers in the Formed Police Unit (FPU) to go and help in investigations.

Subsequently, the FPU working together with the Central East Regional Command have arrested 14 suspects after preliminary investigations.

“14 herdsmen have been arrested in a Special Police Operation carried out by the Former Police Unit (FPU) together with personel from the Central East Regional Command in a manhunt for suspected herdsmen alleged to have defiled a 13-year-old at Gomoa Adzintem in the Central Region,” the Ghana Police Service has announced in a press release.

The release from the Ghana Police Service also reveals that the Special operation led to the retrieval of 2 single barrel and 2 pump action guns, as well as 49 AA ammunition.

The arrested suspects are currently in custody and assisting the Police in the investigations of the defilement.

Find below the release from the Ghana Police Service: