Three grabbed for defilement at Assin Breku

Three suspects are in the custody of the Police for defiling a fourteen-year-old girl at Assin Breku in the Central Region.

According to a Police statement, signed by the Assistant Commissioner Of Police AG. Director-General, Public Affairs, Kwesi Ofori,

other suspects are on the run for the same offence.

It said the Central Regional Police Commander, DCOP Kwadwo Antwi Tabi is currently in the town leading investigations into the matter.

“According to the medical doctor handling the case, the victim is stable and responding to treatment.

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Dr George Akuffo Dampare, has spoken on phone to the parents of the victim and has dispatched a team of Clinical Psychologists to counsel the victim and her family,” it said.

The Police Administration assured that it will continue with investigations and further updates will be given in due time.

