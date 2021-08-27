8 errant drivers fined over GH¢14,000 for traffic infractions

Listen to article

The Adentan District court presided over by Her Lordship Linda Amissah, has fined eight errant drivers a total of GHS14,400 for committing various traffic infractions.

They were each fined GHS1,800.

On Wednesday, 27 recalcitrant drivers were apprehended by the police at the East Legon under-bridge tunnel in Accra, in the ongoing War Against indiscipline campaign championed by Citi TV.

Those who appeared in court today, Friday, August 27, 2021, pleaded guilty to four offences; failing to comply with road markings, causing danger to road users, causing road obstruction to free flow of traffic and careless and inconsiderate driving.

The case has been adjourned to Monday, August 30 when the remaining drivers are expected to appear in court.

Earlier this week, 19 errant drivers who breached various Road Traffic Regulations were fined by the Ashaiman Motor Court over GHS18,000. About War Against Indiscipline

The War Against Indiscipline (#WAI) – Be the change campaign is aimed at helping to avert the increasing loss of lives through road crashes.

In May 2019, Citi TV station began the campaign against all forms of indiscipline in the country.

The exercise took the nation by surprise when it partnered with the Ghana Police Service to arrest errant drivers, process them for court, and have them fined.

It covered roads noted for reckless driving within and outside Accra.

These roads include Spintex, Legon by-pass, Dawhenya, Pokuase-Amasaman, Kasoa-Weija, Adenta-Dodowa among others.

The first leg of the campaign was aimed at checking indiscipline on roads.

The campaign was also targeted at putting regulatory bodies on their toes to ensure that the various road safety laws are enforced.

A second leg sought to compel drivers to stay within speed limits.

Meanwhile, Road safety inspectors, under the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA), are expected to join Citi TV's War Against Indiscipline in conjunction with the Ghana Police Service.

The road safety inspectors from the Authority will focus on institutional vehicles.

In an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show, the Head of Regulation, Inspection, and Compliance at NRSA, Kwame Koduah Atuahene, said the Authority will follow up with the institutions of the offending drivers to ensure appropriate sanctions are meted out to them.

“This week we plan to join the team and provide as much support. We are going to focus on institutional vehicles because part of our mandate is to ensure institutional compliance.”

“The public are rest assured that we will hold these institutions accountable when they are caught engaging in any form of road offences.”

—citinewsroom