Bunkpurugu: Woman and grand daughter drown in river during heavy downpour

A woman and her granddaughter have both drowned in a river at Najong No.1, a village in the Bunkpurugu district of the North East Region.

The two drowned in an attempt to cross the river on their way back from their farm after a downpour.

The incident is said to have occurred on Thursday at about 2 pm.

Confirming the incident, the North East Regional Director of the National Disaster Management Organization, Alhassan John Kwaku, said the body of both Badisomah Damyee and her granddaughter, Priscilla Badisomah have been retrieved and buried.

“She [Priscilla Badisomah] went to the farm with her grandmother and on their way back, there was a heavy downpour… In their attempt to cross the river, they got drowned.”

“The grandmother's body was retrieved yesterday in the evening and was buried. It was this morning that her granddaughter’s body was also retrieved and has since been buried,” he said.

Alhassan John Kwaku also noted that a drowning incident was recorded in the East Mamprusi municipality.

On August 23, 2021, a chief's elder died after returning from his groundnut farm.

“On his return, a canoe [he was in] capsized, and he also died in the process,” Alhassan John Kwaku said.

