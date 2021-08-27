Main Abesim killer caged

Richard Appiah, the suspect who was alleged to have killed three persons at Abesim in the Bono Region, has been remanded by a court in Accra.

The suspect, Richard Appiah, who made his first appearance at the Kaneshie District court, is facing two counts of murder.

After reports were made to the police on August 20, they found one of the deceased cut to pieces in a fridge, whilst two other deceased persons were found in other rooms in Richard Appiah's home.

Two of the deceased were identified as 12-year-old Louis Agyemang Junior and Stephen Sarpong, aged 15.

Police later discovered buried intestines said to have belonged to one of the victims.

The intestines were buried in a cocoa farm at Abesim, which the police have since exhumed pending analysis and forensic examination in Accra.

Two cutlasses with bloodstains were also retrieved from the scene.

The prosecution in the case, led by Chief Inspector Lawrence Anane, prayed the court to remand the accused pending further investigations into the matter.

Richard Appiah, who was without legal representation, will reappear in court on September 15, 2021.

A second suspect was reported to be in police custody after the incident, but no update has been given on his status.

