ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.08.2021 Social News

Damongo: 50-year-old man found dead at Frafra No.6

Damongo: 50-year-old man found dead at Frafra No.6
Listen to article

A 50-year-old man has been found dead in a valley of a river with his bike stuck in the mud at Frafra No. 6 near Canteen in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The news of the yet to be identified man was reported to the Damongo Police Command by the Assemblymember for Canteen electoral area, Hon. Anapansah B. Abraham in the company of the community elders.

The Assemblyman for the area told the media that the incident was reported to him at about 9AM today, August 27, 2021.

According to him, he quickly organized the youth and elders to the scene to have first hand information about the situation.

Police have commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of the unidentified man.

The body has since been conveyed to the morgue at West Gonja hospital awaiting autopsy.

Ezekiel Abdul Aziz
Ezekiel Abdul Aziz

Savannah Regional CorrespondentPage: EzekielAbdulAziz

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
Bunkpurugu: Woman and grand daughter drown in river during heavy downpour
27.08.2021 | Social News
Fire destroys several wooden structures at Agbogbloshie Yam Market
27.08.2021 | Social News
I'll rather make a mechanic my friend than a footballer — Footballer Eric Bekoe
27.08.2021 | Social News
Pregnant women carried in Motorking as Pishigu-Lana Alhassan Andani commended for donating ambulance to Pishigu Community Clinic
27.08.2021 | Social News
NR GWCL to shutdown temporary over Bagre Dam Spillage
27.08.2021 | Social News
Thunder kills 3 men at Tamboku
27.08.2021 | Social News
Reenart Foundation to change the narrative of single parenthood
27.08.2021 | Social News
$250 million worth of railway tracks stolen; 10 arrested, 4 jailed
27.08.2021 | Social News
Nana Nkwantabisa will not apologise to Catherine Afeku, he’s not a coward to eat back his words — Axim Youth
27.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line