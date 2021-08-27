Damongo: 50-year-old man found dead at Frafra No.6

Listen to article

A 50-year-old man has been found dead in a valley of a river with his bike stuck in the mud at Frafra No. 6 near Canteen in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region.

The news of the yet to be identified man was reported to the Damongo Police Command by the Assemblymember for Canteen electoral area, Hon. Anapansah B. Abraham in the company of the community elders.

The Assemblyman for the area told the media that the incident was reported to him at about 9AM today, August 27, 2021.

According to him, he quickly organized the youth and elders to the scene to have first hand information about the situation.

Police have commenced investigations to unravel the circumstances that led to the death of the unidentified man.

The body has since been conveyed to the morgue at West Gonja hospital awaiting autopsy.