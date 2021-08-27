I'll rather make a mechanic my friend than a footballer — Footballer Eric Bekoe

The disenchantment thing about betrayal is that it never comes from your enemies. It’s extremely surprising how most times the people you’d take a bullet for, are the ones behind the trigger.

This is exactly the case of former Black Stars and Asante Kotoko's prolific striker Eric Bekoe who has revealed that he has been betrayed by most of the professional footballers he helped during his playing days.

Eric Bekoe who became a household name during his spell with Asante Kotoko, netting 42 goals in 48 matches for the club made this astonishing revelation during an interview with Isaac Emmanuel Ossae better known as Stonchist D'Blakk Soulja on Hot 93.9FM's Focal Sports' show:

"Most footballers are very ungrateful...As a player, when you are in your peak, everyone wants to come around you...they would hail you but when it's time for them to also help you they would turn their backs against you...look at Godfred Yeboah, all the players he helped neglected him".

The overly disdained Eric B revealed extensively that," seriously, I will rather make a mechanic my friend than a professional player because with the mechanic whenever you pay a visit to him, you are at least assured that he will allow you to eat the Waakye(food) he may be eating with you than a professional footballer who would screenshot your chats to others simply because you asked for help".

Bekoe made his debut for the Black Stars by coming off the bench in a friendly match against Mexico on March 26, 2008 and played in the first World Cup Qualification games.

Apart from being part of the Kotoko squad that won the Ghana Premier League title in the 2007/08 season where he ended that season as the Ghana Premier League top scorer, with 17 goals, the prolific forward also had stints with Sekondi Hasaacas, Liberty Professionals, Hearts of Lions, Berekum Chelsea and Petrojet in Egypt.

Though he has not officially retired from playing active football, he has been named as the current head coach of Division Two Club Nasawkawman FC

Watch excerpts of the interview below: