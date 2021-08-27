Pregnant women carried in Motorking as Pishigu-Lana Alhassan Andani commended for donating ambulance to Pishigu Community Clinic

Listen to article

Some chiefs and traditional leaders play a very pivotal role in mobilizing collective efforts for social change at their various jurisdictions.

The primary goal of these Chief's is aimed to better and improve the lives of citizens at any given opportunity.

The Chief of Pishigu, Naa Alhassan Andani is one of the development-oriented Chiefs in Ghana.

As part of his initiative to improve the health system in the traditional area, Pishigu-Lana Alhassan Andani donated an ambulance to the Pishigu Community Clinic.

Residents in the area have commended Naa Alhassan Andani for the gesture, describing it as a great intervention.

Speaking to this reporter, some of the residents commended the chief efforts in contributing to the health sector.

One of them, Mustapha Ussif mentioned that the ambulance would solve the many challenges of residents, especially the ordeal pregnant women and the aged face in accessing medical care.

According to him, the Pishigu Community Clinic often find it elusive to transport patients to the Tamale Teaching Hospital for emergency cases, which he believed would assist the health centre and residents of Pishigu.

"We will like to encourage our Northern chiefs to emulate what Pishigu-Lana has done and actively participate in the nation building agenda by showing high level dedication and commitment to every human needs which has benefits to the wellbeing of the nation."

“We are very grateful to our Chief, may his reigns last forever, We wish him well, so many things have change in the Pishigu Community since he became our chief," some residents told this reporter.