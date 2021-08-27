ModernGhana logo
27.08.2021

Thunder kills 3 men at Tamboku

Three men have been killed by a thunder strike at Tamboku near Dagbiriboari in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

The deceased persons are Iddi,24, Abubakari Nasiru,26 and Iddrisu Nurudeen,22.

The North East Regional NADMO Director, Alhassan John Kweku who confirmed the incident to DGN Online said the deceased person was on a motorbike returning from the farm when the incident happened on August 26, 2021.

He indicated that two died instantly while the third person died on the way to the hospital.

The three has since been buried according to Islamic rights.

—DGN online

