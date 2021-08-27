Akufo-Addo commissions multipurpose administration block for Duayaw Nkwanta Midwifery Training School

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has inspected some ongoing projects and commissioned a multipurpose administration block at Midwifery Training School in Duayaw Nkwanta.

He also presented 5 seater bus to the school.

During a working visit to the Tano North Municipality to interact with the chiefs and people of Duayaw Nkwanta, the President noted that the presentation of the bus was due to the request made by Nana Boakye Tromo III, the Paramount Chief of Duayaw Nkwanta Traditional Area.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo assured the people in the municipality that government would work assiduously to ensure peace continues to prevail in the country.

He indicated that education bridges the financial gaps between the rich and poor and urged parents to send their children to school to enable them benefit from the government free SHS education policy.

The President pledged that his office would liaise with the Minister of Interior to undertake a feasibility study on a proposed siting of a Fire Service Training School at Duayaw Nkwanta.

He also assured Nananom that he would direct the Road Minister, Hon. Kwesi Amoako Atta to ensure that the contractor in-charge of the Duayaw Nkwanta inner-town roads resume work immediately.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo thanked the chief and people of Tano North for voting massively in the 2020 Presidential and Parliamentary general elections to retain the New Patriotic Party.

Omanhene of Duayaw Nkwanta Traditional Area Nana Nana Boakye Tromo III welcomed the president and his entourage.

He said the residents of Duayaw Nkwanta have admired the performance of the NPP governments under the leadership of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo especially the free SHS policy.

Nana Boakye Tromo III congratulated the President for helping the Municipality to acquire developmental projects in the various sectors of the economy such as education roads, health among others.

He made a passionate appeal to President to establish Ahafo Regional Fire Service Training School in Duayaw NKwanta, since 10 hectares of land has already been released for the said project by the Duayaw Nkwanta Traditional Council.

He indicated that the establishment of the aforementioned school would also create employment for the teeming youth.

Nana Boakye Tromo III, also urged the President to provide a vehicle to Midwifery School in Duayaw Nkwanta to enhance the work of the school management.

Dignitaries who accompanied the President were the Ahafo Regional Chairman for NPP, Barima Kwabena Sekyere Owusu, Prof. Ameyaw Akumfi, Former Minister for Education, Hon. Ignatius Baffour Awuah, Minister for Employment and Labour Relations , Hon. Evans Opoku Bobie, Deputy Minister for Youth and Sports, Bono Regional Minister Jacinta Owusu Banahene , Bono East Regional Minister, Hon Adu Gyan, MP for Tano North Hon. Freda Prempeh , Ahafo Regional Minister Hon. George Yaw Boakye and Tano North Municipal Chief Executive Hon. Ernest Kwarteng.