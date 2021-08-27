Ketu South MP appeals to gov’t to open borders to ease hardship in border towns

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Ketu South in the Volta Region, Abla Dzifa Gimashie has pleaded to the government to open the closed borders of the country to ease the economic hardships people in border towns are facing.

This come on the back of several cries from youth groups and residents of communities around the country’s borders for it to be opened.

They argue that since the borders were closed in March 2020, their source of livelihood which is trading has been massively affected.

Although they admit the decision by the government last year was understandable, they say after a year it is time the borders were opened so they can do business.

Speaking to Starr News in an interview today, Abla Dzifa Gimashie said the concerns of the people in the border towns are legitimate and needs to be addressed.

The Ketu South MP said, “in March when the announcement came that the borders were going to be closed, the airports were closed too. We put in protocols and the airports are open now.

“Who is interested in what is happening to the people living at the border?"

Abla Dzifa Gimashie in a call to the government has suggested that the people living in the border towns should be engaged to find ways to alleviate the hardships they face.

“We need for the state to come and say ‘this is the timeline, from March till 2023 the borders are going to remain closed, but within that time this is what we are putting in place because it’s Covid because it terrorists,’ whatever the reason may be, communicate something to us. And then the state must find a way to alleviate the suffering of the people.

“I’ve been told that our president is a listening president, a listening government. I’m hoping that this time around after the statement, the questions, and the demonstration, something will be said,” the MP said.

Meanwhile, hundreds of residents in the Ketu South Municipality have today taken to the streets demanding from the government to particularly open the Aflao Border.