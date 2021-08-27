West Gonja: Residents of Damongo bemoans rising ganja smoking, animal theft, burglary, teenage pregnancy

Listen to article

Residents of Damongo in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region have expressed worry over the increasing social vices among the youth.

The rising social vices such as drug abuse, alcoholism, teenage pregnancy, smoking and indiscipline if not nib in the bud, according to the residents, will bring calamity to the Damongo township.

Their fear is on the back of the endless stealing of animals and burglary among the youth of the town.

A resident, Mr. Soale Wumnaya said, "if the youth of Damongo are not cautioned about their desperate desire for wealth through illegal means, it will hunt us in the not too distant future".

Lack of parental care, social media burden and broken home residents say are factors causing the surge in the said immoral acts.

They, therefore, called on the relevant authorities especially the Ghana Health Services to intensify education on the consequences of drug abuse among the youth to help curb such practices.

They also called on the clergy to use their pulpit to preach against the rising immorality in the Damongo township.

It would be recalled that three young men were arrested for their alleged involvement in the murder of a businessman from Busunu, a town in the West Gonja municipality.

The suspects were said to have confessed to killing the business mogul identified as Mahama Dari Bani alias scientist and dumped his body in a bush near Kintampo after robbing him.

Suspect Abudu Sissala who was nabbed in Damongo in connection with the murder confessed to using his share in purchasing a motorbike and refrigerator.

After several complaints about animals being stolen, a young man in his mid-twenties was apprehended on Thursday, August 26th, with a slaughtered stolen sheep.

He was subjected to severe beatings before being handed over to the Damongo Municipal Police Command.

Residents are on a manhunt for his accomplices who reports say, are currently on the run.