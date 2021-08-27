IFEST kicks against erratic changes in educational policies amid calls to abolish GTLE

The Institute for Education Studies (IFEST) has called on stakeholders in the education sector to discourage the practice of erratic changes in educational policies in the country.

This come on the back of a press release from the Minority in Parliament pushing for the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination to be abolished after a large number of teachers that wrote the 2020 edition failed.

According to research oriented institute, IFEST, an evaluation of the exams is the sure way to go and not an arbitrary call for abolishing based on the whims and caprices of any individual or group of people.

“The practice of erratic changes in educational policies which are not scientifically informed should not be encouraged,” part of a press release from IFEST signed by Acting Executive Director Peter Anti has said.

IFEST believes that instead of scrapping the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination, stakeholders in the education sector should come up with ways to improve to ensure the initiative delivers on its objective.

“We call on all stakeholders in the education sector to continuously provide constructive criticism of policies aimed at fine-tuning the system and not to always go for the easiest and populist alternative,” the release adds.

