ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.08.2021 Education

IFEST kicks against erratic changes in educational policies amid calls to abolish GTLE

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
IFEST kicks against erratic changes in educational policies amid calls to abolish GTLE
LISTEN 2 HOURS AGO

The Institute for Education Studies (IFEST) has called on stakeholders in the education sector to discourage the practice of erratic changes in educational policies in the country.

This come on the back of a press release from the Minority in Parliament pushing for the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination to be abolished after a large number of teachers that wrote the 2020 edition failed.

According to research oriented institute, IFEST, an evaluation of the exams is the sure way to go and not an arbitrary call for abolishing based on the whims and caprices of any individual or group of people.

“The practice of erratic changes in educational policies which are not scientifically informed should not be encouraged,” part of a press release from IFEST signed by Acting Executive Director Peter Anti has said.

IFEST believes that instead of scrapping the Ghana Teacher Licensure Examination, stakeholders in the education sector should come up with ways to improve to ensure the initiative delivers on its objective.

“We call on all stakeholders in the education sector to continuously provide constructive criticism of policies aimed at fine-tuning the system and not to always go for the easiest and populist alternative,” the release adds.

Click here for full release:

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Education
ModernGhana Links
Pre-tertiary teacher unions have no basis to go on strike – GES
27.08.2021 | Education
GES defends GHS34.8million expenditure on ‘pasco’ for WASSCE candidates
27.08.2021 | Education
NDC accuses government of ‘unfair treatment’ of teachers in Licensure Examination
26.08.2021 | Education
West Gonja: GNPC foundation commissions two school projects
26.08.2021 | Education
GIMPA commences PR, Development Communication Programmes
25.08.2021 | Education
UG Lecturer blames falling standards in second cycle schools on Free SHS
24.08.2021 | Education
New timetable for KNUST semester exams released
23.08.2021 | Education
Teachers will soon teach from home — GNAT
23.08.2021 | Education
UTAG's strike caused more harm to us than government – Students
23.08.2021 | Education
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line