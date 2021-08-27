E/R: Court remands Evangelist accused of administering cannabis to ex-lover

Listen to article

A Koforidua Circuit Court in the Eastern region has remanded an Evangelist who stands accused of administering locally manufactured cannabis to his 43-year-old ex-girlfriend.

The victim whose name has been withheld, reportedly went to the home of the Evangelist, Samuel Ofosu at Akyem Kukurantumi on August 8, 2021, to assist him to prepare for his mother’s funeral after she was invited two days earlier.

According to the Prosecuting Officer Chief Inspector Owusu Ababio, the victim went to the house with her two children aged 7 and 10years.

The Evangelist later that evening inquired from the victim if she is someone that suffers headaches a lot.

With the victim answering yes, Evangelist Samuel Ofosu allegedly prescribed herbal drug he bought from Kumasi and claimed it will rid her of all headaches.

Shockingly, he switched off the light, and administered three cannabis edible candies to the victim one after the other.

The Evangelist is reported to have also administered a powdered substance twice to the victim under her tongue and asked her to swallow.

Overwhelmed with the dose and experiencing negative effects including nausea and vomiting, the victim screamed on top of her voice, inviting her two children who were sleeping in another run to rush in to check what was happening to their mother.

However, the accused screamed at them before chasing and locking them in their room.

Prosecuting Officer Chief Inspector Owusu Ababio explains that around midnight that day, the accused decided to take the victim to the hospital.

In her unbearable discomfort, the victim reported the matter to the Police they encountered at a checkpoint at Kukurantumi for him to be arrested.

Although the victim was taken to the Kukurantumi Community hospital, she did not get better and had to be taken to the Eastern Regional Hospital in Koforidua.

Police investigations and searches at his house led to the retrieval of some of the edible cannabis candies as well as a substance suspected to be a narcotic.

He later confessed to administering three out of four cannabis-infused candies to the victim and also gave her a snuff when he was interrogated by the Police.

At the recent appearance in Court, the suspect has been remanded.