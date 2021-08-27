ModernGhana logo
27.08.2021 Headlines

C/R: Police grab man with human skeletons at Assin Bereku

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
The Assin Praso Police Command in the Assin North District in the Central Region have grabbed a 27-year-old man with human skeletons at Assin Bereku.

Identified as Agya Asuo, it is suspected that he has a mental health problem.

The suspect was apprehended on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, following an incident where angry residents of Assin Beraku attacked and beat him with sticks, metals, and other weapons.

The Police that intervened acted on an intel and searched the room of Agya Asuo where they found human skulls.

According to Charles Saasi who is the Assemblyman for the area, residents will help the police with investigation into the matter.

He notes that after the investigation, the Chiefs in the area will have to pour libation and perform other rituals before the retrieved skulls can be buried.

Reports have revealed that residents who knew and interacted with Agya Asuo have been shocked by the incident and cannot believe they have been living in the same neighbourhood with a suspected killer.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

