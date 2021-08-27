ModernGhana logo
Father, daughter fined GHC420 for pounding fufu under Pokuase Interchange

A father and his daughter, nabbed for pounding fufu under the Pokuase Interchange, have been fined GHC 420 by the Kaneshie District Court.

Comfort Dartey, who was charged for causing a public nuisance, was fined GHC120 and in default, will serve a week imprisonment.

She was ordered by the Court presided over by Ama Adomako Kwakye, to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for one year.

Her 60-year-old father, Kwame Addo, being held over offensive conduct, was also fined GHC 300 and in default, will serve two weeks imprisonment.

Addo was also ordered by the Court to sign a bond to be of good behaviour for one year.

This was after the accused persons, who had no legal representation, had pleaded guilty to their respective charges.

The accused persons told the court that they were sorry for their actions and pleaded for leniency.

