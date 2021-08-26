Open the borders, hunger is killing us — Ketu Youth to Akufo-Addo

Ketu Youth in Development Network in the Volta Region is demanding President Akufo-Addo open the borders to save them from dying from hunger.

Ghana’s land borders have been closed since March 15, 2020. The decision was announced by the President as a measure to control the importation of the Coronavirus (Covid-19) into the country.

After more than a year, the Ketu Youth in Development Network says people living in and around border areas of the Volta Region are suffering.

“Our mothers and sisters who hawk around the Ghana and Togo border for their daily bread are now siting at home due to absence of an alternative means of livelihood, drivers are complaining about low patronage due to the border closure while they continue to pay huge price for fuel. Artisans who buy their raw materials from Togo have to shut down their businesses because they do not have a means to access them,” part of a release from the group dated August 15 read.

Fed up with the economic harships, the group is demanding the reopening of Ghana’s borders to ensure those whose sources of livelihoods have been taken from them get something to do to feed themselves and their families.

“We are by this release reminding the President about his deliberate silence on the closure of the land borders and the economic impact it continues to have on the indigenous people in and around those areas, especially the southern part of Volta Region.

“Therefore, we are appealing to the conscience of the president as the father of the nation to as matter urgency open the land borders, so that economic activities can be partially restored to reduce the current hardship the people are subjected to. We believe with all the safety protocols and the strict enforcement therein, livelihood would pick up once again,” the release from Ketu Youth in Development Network concludes.

Below is the release in full: