27.08.2021 Social News

Bibiani woman who was allegedly murdered by ex-husband laid to rest

Residents at Bibiani on Thursday, August 25, 2021 join the family of the 24-year-old woman who was murdered on August 4, 2021.

Many people who knew Jessica Affi Jones’ story strongly suspect her ex-husband for the dastardly act.

Family members of the late Jessica could not control their tears amidst curses on the alleged murderer of their daughter.

Meanwhile, the uncle of Jessica Ekuoba Gyesi a.k.a Jah Kingdom who has been speaking on behalf of the family, told journalists that no family member of Jessica’s ex-husband attended the funeral even though they were duly informed of the passing rites.

Her ex-husband, Emmanuel Okyere Baffuor has been detained in police custody to reappear before the Bibiani Circuit Court next week over two murder cases.

He has been accused of killing Jessica, his ex-wife who divorced him.

Another family also reported him to the Bibiani Police for the alleged murder of their 26-year-old daughter, Eva Boahemaa in November 2016.

The family claim Emmanuel Okyere Baffuor was the boyfriend of their daughter who got missing.

There were claims that the suspect picked Eva Boahemaa from school and since then could not locate her whereabout.

James Appiakorang
James Appiakorang

News ContributorPage: JamesAppiakorang

