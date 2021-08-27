ModernGhana logo
27.08.2021 Social News

[Video] Suspected gay attempts to sodomise male friend grabbed

The people of Ejisu Krapa in the Ejisu Municipality of the Ashanti region stormed a house on Thursday afternoon to lynch a young man who attempted to allegedly sodomise his friend forcefully.

Isaac Opoku who is suspected to be gay, visited a friend whom he had met just three months on social media and decided to pay him a visit in his house.

His friend (name withheld) had gone out to get water for him to drink, only to meet him naked in the room trying to have anal intercourse with him.

The innocent friend in trying to stop him shouted to the hearing of neighbors who run to his room only to meet Isaac pants down and ready to “fire”.

Fearing he could be lynched by the angry youth, some residents locked Isaac in a room while they tried to inform the Ejisu Police.

The young man, Isaac Opoku, a native of Bonwire was picked up by the police over sodomy claims.

James Appiakorang
