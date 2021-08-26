Let's make Accra work agenda is holistic — Henry Quartey

Henry Quartey, Greater Accra Regional Minister on Thursday reiterated that his "Let's make Accra Agenda was not only geared towards sanitation in the capital, but also towards health, education, security and indiscipline.

He said: "Let's make Greater Accra work agenda focuses on five significant pillars of security, sanitation, health, education and indiscipline, which is cross-cutting."

Mr Quartey who made the call when addressing the annual conference of the Greater Accra Presiding Members in Accra on the theme: "Making Greater Accra work, the role of local Assemblies (Let your action count) said the agenda was borne out of indiscipline and total disregard for orderliness in the capital.

The programme brought together all Presiding Members in the Region, Experts in Local governance and development partners.

It would also serve as a training grounds for members to strategise towards the growth and development of the region.

Sanitation and waste management would also form an integral part of their conference.

Mr Quartey called on the Presiding Members to influence their Assemblies to carry out educational programmes with stakeholders to achieve the vision of the agenda.

He said the next line of action would be on maintaining high standards in the erection of advertising signs on the major streets of the region.

The Regional Minister said the Regional Coordinating Council was currently carrying out training programmes to bring sanity into good advertising standards.

He announced that stakeholders in the private sector had been supportive in the agenda and called for more support to achieve it.

Mr Joseph Korto, Regional Dean of Presiding Members called on his colleagues to place premium on education as it was the bedrock of education.

He said: "Honourable members, since education is the only weapon that society can use to level up, I will want to suggest that we intensify education in our various districts to fight the disease."

He commended Mr Henry Quartey, the Greater Accra Regional Minister for his innovations in keeping the city clean and appealed to his colleagues to offer the Minister maximum support to achieve health and sanitation goals.

"The Regional Minister's operation clean your frontage and the demolition of unauthorized structures on water ways, among many others cannot yield positive impact without the support of the Assemblies in the region."

He described the Regional Minister as a courageous leader with high level of intelligence who needed their support for the Greater Accra region to work.

Mr Korto, who is also the national Dean of Presiding Members appealed to the Executive and Legislative arms of government to take steps to improve the conditions of service of Members across the country.

Dr Nana Ato Arthur, Head of Service at the office of Local government service called on the Presiding Members to be innovative towards the development of their Assemblies.

He called on the Assemblies to avoid awarding contracts that could not receive adequate funding as that could lead to putting up so many uncompleted buildings.

Mr Enoch Teye Mensah, Greater Accra representative of the Council of State urged Assemblies to move their conversations towards electing MMDCEs, a proposal that had lingered on for sometime now.

—GNA