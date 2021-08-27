ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
27.08.2021 Social News

Learn to be submissive, you stand to benefit - Bishop James Saah

Senior Bishop of Christian Action Faith Ministries (CAFM) and Action Chapel International, Bishop James K. Saah has counseled believers to learn how to be humble and submissive where necessary.

He said Christians to apologise whenever they offend people.

"I can kneel down and apologise to my wife if I'm wrong. Sometimes it's embarrassing but it doesn't change anything. It doesn't reduce my anointing."

Delivering a sermon, he intimated that, if people want to learn how to be humble, they should visit the mortuary.

"Rich people, armed robbers and prostitutes lying on top of them and the rich person in the middle. Life is not the way you see it. Every day you must learn to be humble and give thanks to God".

According to him, people must learn to say sorry irrespective of who they have offended.

"Submission profits the submitter," he stated.

He added that people must learn to give thanks to God and not boast of their accomplishments as if it was achieved by their own effort.

"Appreciation and thanksgiving is an evidence of a humble heart," he posited.

According to Bishop Saah, he once took his son to an orphanage. He added that his son was so distraught at the sight of a lot of children without fathers and mothers.

He added that his son together with him shed tears for the innocent children who are fatherless.

He admonishes his congregants to learn to be humble, submit where necessary and apologise when they are wrong.

"Such traits guarantees progress and success in life."

DC Kwame Kwakye
DC Kwame Kwakye

