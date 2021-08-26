Savannah Region: Consider going into agriculture – Buipewura urges Catholic church

The vice president of the Savannah Regional House of Chiefs, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II, has urged the Catholic Church to consider investing in agriculture in the region.

Buipewura Jinapor II made the call when the apostolic nuncio to Ghana, His Excellency Most Rev. Henryk Mieczyslaw Jagodzinski paid a courtesy call on him at his palace in Buipe.

Rev. Henryk Mieczynski Jagodzinski made a one-week working visit to the Damongo diocese one year after taking offence.

It was his first visit to the diocese and the first nuncio to visit remote parts of the country.

HE Jagodzinski visited some catholic institutions in the diocese and also dedicated new chapels in Daboya and Achubunyo communities.

Rev. Jagodzinski commended residents of the diocese for peacefully coexisting despite their multiple religious beliefs.

He said while some communities in parts of the world find it difficult to coexist due to religious and cultural differences, the story is the opposite in Ghana and in the Damongo diocese.

Speaking at Damongo based pad FM to residents, HE Jagodzinski said: “I noticed that people are living in peace and I think it is a big message that despite our differences we can live and work together and be friends and build a better world. I have seen many places in the world, but there are a lot of conflicts because of prejudice about faith.”

Meanwhile, the vice president of the Savannah regional house of chiefs, Buipewura Abdulai Jinapor II called on the Catholic Church to consider investing in the agricultural sector of the region.

He said the Savannah region has the largest land per region in the country with a limited population making arable land largely available for cultivation.

While commending the church for its interventions in education and health in the region, he said intervening in agriculture will reduce hunger in the area.

“I equate peace with education and agriculture. Education is one of the best areas of the Catholic Church, especially in Northern Ghana. There is nowhere you will go where there is no, at least, a primary school established by the Catholic Church. We also pray to your Excellency to let them add agric also into their system because a hungry man is an angry man. And we have the land, the largest land per tribe in the country and less populated which makes the land available, virgin lands with streams ready for irrigation, and I’m sure this message will do well in his Excellency’s heart.”

While in Buipe, Most Rev. Jagodzinski launched the 25th anniversary of Our Lady Queen of Peace Parish in Buipe and also dedicated the parish’s grotto.