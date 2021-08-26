Floods: Tempane MP pleads for help as straying crocodiles invade constituency

Listen to article

The Member of Parliament for Tempane, Lydia Lamisi Akanvariba has called on government and NGOs concerned to come to the aid of people in her constituency before crocodiles devour them all.

She said apart from the fear of being devoured by crocodiles and other reptiles, the people who are mainly farmers risked dying out of starvation.

According to her, crops have all been submerged in the floods that hit the area for the past three weeks.

Speaking to the media after a tour in some parts of her constituency, the MP feared if nothing is done about the flooding situation in the area, her people might lose their lives to hunger and reptiles.

“We want to plead with the government, NADMO (the National Disaster Management Organisation), civil society organisations and non-governmental organisations to come to their aid. Most of the farmers, their crops have been submerged in the water. If we don’t solve the issue now, there would be hunger in this part of the constituency,” she lamented.

"Farmers are no longer able to go to their farms because most parts of the lands have been submerged by the floods with some trees even being almost covered, pupils are unable to go to school because their school compounds have been submerged, a situation that portrays a town being overtaken not just by water, but with the dangerous reptiles.

"The high rising level of water has swept some dangerous reptiles including crocodiles from their remote natural habitats into the Tempane Township, with some entering into homes and eating up some domestic animals.

“We don’t wait for the crocodiles to begin to eat people before we come to look at it. Because of the rising level of the water, it’s affecting the wildlife that is in the dam site. Most of the houses have been infested with crocodiles, snakes and all manner of reptiles that are in the water.

"…we have an instance where a crocodile entered somebody’s house and ate animals. Here, they are peasant farmers. So, if their crops have been affected, what do they have?

Hon. Akanvariba said those areas were not described as flood-prone when the Tamne Dam construction started in 2016.

The handlers of the irrigation dam project, according to her, reportedly marked some houses they described as risk to floods in future.

“We are appealing to the government and the engineers of this project to look at it again. They have resettled other people. But there are some people that still need resettlement. We are crying now because this is the rainy season and the peak of it has not started yet.

"From now until September ends, it’s going to be serious― very, very serious. The water level is going to rise more than this. We are pleading with the government to resettle those houses that have not been resettled,” She stressed while a crowd of stranded residents nodded their heads in avowal.

Some of the residents spoke to ModernGhana News about the negative impact of the situation.

“I spent a lot of money to buy fertilizer for my crops, but now I cannot fertilize the crops again because the water level is rising every day and it is going towards my farm. If I fertilize, it will be waste because the farm may soon be submerged, if I don’t too, the fertilizer will expire so what should I do?” A farmer Kasiim noted.

Another woman, Fauzia Issaka said “We are happy with the dam but there are so many things also affecting us. The water has taken over the [roads]. We can’t cross again. Initially, motorking (a motorised tricycle) used to charge us Gh¢2 from Gagbiri to Garu through that short path. And now that the water has taken over that road, we have to go and pass through Tempane to Garu, which now costs us Gh¢8. We spend more time indoors with our children because of the crocodiles outdoors.

The Assemblyman for Gagbiri-Natinga, Akuka Halidu Iddrisu noted that, “It has been very difficult for our children’s education now. Our children have not been going to school. Animals like snakes are biting us and we don’t have a health centre here. Our farmlands where we have farmed onions, rice, maize and millet have been submerged. Look at our deprived area. They relocated only eleven houses and a church. Government needs to relocate more houses.”