Chief Imam donates GHS50K towards construction of National Cathedral

The National Chief Imam of Ghana, Sheik Osmanu Nunu Sharubutu, has donated GHS50,000 towards the construction of the controversial National Cathedral.

The Chief Imam made the announcement when the chairman and members of the board of trustees of the National Cathedral paid a courtesy call on him to congratulate him on the successful completion of the National mosque today, Thursday, August 26, 2021.

The spokesperson for the Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shuaibu in a Citi News interview said the gesture was to further deepen the peaceful coexistence between Christians and Muslims in the country.

According to him, the donation by the Chief Imam is to demonstrate the mutual cooperation that exists between Ghanaians of all religious faith.

“As Ghanaians, we are all practitioners of a different faith, and we are able to sit around the same table and have an opportunity to discuss things and whatever comes by way of disagreement to really work and maintain our harmony, and we should not do anything to disturb our relationship. In fact, he said we should use politics to disturb our relationship and that we should keep politics aside and rather, as practitioners of different faiths, let all get united and see what we can do in the interest of our country.”

“He also said we should be mindful of that fact that God has given us peace at the time when nations around us have been plunged into conflict, and he said it is the spirit of solidarity and mutual cooperation he donated the GHS50,000 as a token contribution towards the construction of the National Cathedral.”

Meanwhile, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of the National Cathedral Opoku Onyinah who was pleased with the contribution called on Ghanaians to emulate same.

We are extremely grateful to the Chief Imam for the contribution and also to those who haven’t understood the concept to exercise patience and follow the advice of the National Chief Imam that we should not begin to accuse one another and that religion should bring us together and should not divide us.