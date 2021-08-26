West Gonja: GNPC foundation commissions two school projects

Executive Director of GNPC, Dr. Eduah handing keys of the school projects to the Savannah Regional minister, Hon. Saeed Muazu Jibril

The Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) foundation, on Wednesday 25th August 2021, commissioned and handed over two newly constructed six (6) unit classroom block each to the Laribanga Islamic primary and the Damongo Presbyterian primary schools in the West Gonja municipal of the Savannah Region.

The schools were also given 200 mono desks each anchored on eradicating the no desk syndrome to improve effective teaching and learning.

Speaking after the short durbar, the Foundation's Executive Director, Dr. Dominic Eduah said the projects form part of the GNPC's initiatives aimed at improving and impacting the lives of the young generation in the Region.

Dr. Eduah also commended the beneficiary communities for their support and cooperation with the contractors during the execution of the projects.

He urged them to maintain the classroom blocks to ensure they remain in good form.

The Savannah Regional Minister, Hon. Saeed Muazu Jibril, who was present to grace the handing over ceremony, thanked GNPC led by its Executive Director while praying them for more of such initiatives that fall under the foundation's three thematic areas - Education and Training, Economic Empowerment and Environment Social amenities.

The Local Manager of the Presbyterian schools in West Gonja Municipal, Madam Faustina Awuni, expressed gratitude to GNPC and assured that the new classroom block will be maintained at all times.