ModernGhana logo
body-container-line-1
26.08.2021 Social News

Our drinking water is the cause of teenage pregnancies; it boosts sexual desire – Bongo District DCE

By Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Our drinking water is the cause of teenage pregnancies; it boosts sexual desire – Bongo District DCE
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Bongo District in the Upper East Region, Peter Ayinbisa has blamed the rising teenage pregnancies on the drinking water in his area.

The District in recent times has recorded several case of teenage pregnancies, leading to concern not only from parents, but from elders in the District as well.

According to DCE Peter Ayinbisa his checks have led him to uncover that the water in the District is a contributing factor to the rising teenage pregnancy cases.

He explains that he has been told the water does not only boost the sexual desire of the men in the District but also makes women very fertile.

“Somebody told me a story that the water we drink makes us [men] sexually active and makes the women highly potent.
“I don’t know the science of it, but a female nurse told me that it’s true. That the water we drink makes us highly potent and makes us the men sexually active. I don’t know the science of it but this was what somebody told me and I am tempted to believe it,” the Bongo District DCE told Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM in an interview.

Despite the shocking claim, DCE Peter Ayinbisa says it is time families, community leaders and government comes together to put in measures to deal with teenage pregnancies.

“It’s a multifaceted matter and the approaches cannot be one way to solving the problem. The parents have a role to play. The community has a role to play; guidance by teachers for the teenagers who are in school, and we as a government- the local assembly have a role to play,” the DCE shared.

Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo
Eric Nana Yaw Kwafo

Journalist

More Social News
ModernGhana Links
We're supposed to inspect rooms and determine rent amounts, lack of Logistics is hampering our work – Rent Control
26.08.2021 | Social News
Tempane Floods: Crocodiles invade homes as MP calls for help
26.08.2021 | Social News
Akufo-Addo, 95% of politicians will go to hell – Kwaku Bonsam
26.08.2021 | Social News
Student laptop thief dismissed from KNUST
26.08.2021 | Social News
Farmer killed by elephants at East Mamprusi; leaves behind 3 wives, 13 children
26.08.2021 | Social News
We’ll arrest, prosecute traders operating on Pokuase Interchange pavements – MCE
26.08.2021 | Social News
Two die in accident on Asukawkaw Mountain
26.08.2021 | Social News
Father, daughter in ‘fufu pounding video’ at Pokuase interchange released by police
26.08.2021 | Social News
Reconducting Opuni’s case will be expensive – AG
26.08.2021 | Social News
TOP STORIES

Join our Newsletter

Advertise Here

body-container-line