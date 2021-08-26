Our drinking water is the cause of teenage pregnancies; it boosts sexual desire – Bongo District DCE

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for the Bongo District in the Upper East Region, Peter Ayinbisa has blamed the rising teenage pregnancies on the drinking water in his area.

The District in recent times has recorded several case of teenage pregnancies, leading to concern not only from parents, but from elders in the District as well.

According to DCE Peter Ayinbisa his checks have led him to uncover that the water in the District is a contributing factor to the rising teenage pregnancy cases.

He explains that he has been told the water does not only boost the sexual desire of the men in the District but also makes women very fertile.

“Somebody told me a story that the water we drink makes us [men] sexually active and makes the women highly potent.

“I don’t know the science of it, but a female nurse told me that it’s true. That the water we drink makes us highly potent and makes us the men sexually active. I don’t know the science of it but this was what somebody told me and I am tempted to believe it,” the Bongo District DCE told Bolgatanga-based Dreamz FM in an interview.

Despite the shocking claim, DCE Peter Ayinbisa says it is time families, community leaders and government comes together to put in measures to deal with teenage pregnancies.

“It’s a multifaceted matter and the approaches cannot be one way to solving the problem. The parents have a role to play. The community has a role to play; guidance by teachers for the teenagers who are in school, and we as a government- the local assembly have a role to play,” the DCE shared.