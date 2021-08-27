ModernGhana logo
27.08.2021 General News

Western North Region Assemblymembers reiterated calls for salaries, car loan

... hold maiden Congress to elect Regional Executives
LISTEN 1 HOUR AGO

The Western North Regional chapter of the Ghana Association of Assembly Members (GAAM) have organized its maiden Congress with a call on the government to heed to their earlier demands of changing the outmoded motorbikes it has delivered for the distribution for the Honorable members.

In his brief inaugural address after the election of the members, the newly elected regional chairman, Hon Ackah Nelson Frank expressed his gratitude to the distinguished invited guests, Honorable members and the general public for honouring the invitation.

Hon Ackah hinted that as indicated earlier the entire Assemblymembers in the Region are ready to boycott any election of Metropolitan, Municipal, District Chief Executives (MMDCEs) if government fails to replace the inferior motorbikes it has already procured without consulting them.

He calls for a review of the constitution to enable members enjoy monthly salaries and all other benefits just like MPs.

Mr Ackah who doubles as an Assembly member for Asawinso 'A' electoral area noted that the motive behind their action is due to the failure of government to consult the association.

He assured government of the Association's readiness to cooperate and support in its quest to develop the economy.

The Municipal Chief Executive for the Area Hon Louis Owusu Agyapong commended the Association for not only seeking their welfare alone but the betterment of the people in their various electoral areas.

He assured them of government's support at all times to ensure that the Local Government Concept becomes reality.

Nana Kwao Ampem Ababio ll, Dabehene of Sefwi Wiawso Traditional Council who chaired the program praised the Association for their good intentions to champion a common cause for the Region.

Nana noted that the Association should use its influence to promote peace and unity in the region.

King Amoah
King Amoah

Ashanti Regional CorrespondentPage: KingAmoah

