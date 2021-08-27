Economic transformation is guaranteed if Ghanaians get closer to God — Bishop

Bishop Dr James Akwasi Oppong, the Founder and Leader of the Lord's Fire Works Chapel International located at Kumasi Airport Roundabout in the Ashanti Region has observed that the economic challenges confronting the country could be solved only if Ghanaians follow the word of God.

He said the leaders of the country must factor God in every decision they take in matters regarding economic growth.

Bishop Oppong made the assertion on Sunday, August 22, 2021, to climax the church's 10th anniversary ceremony titled, "Thy Kingdom Come" with supporting verse from the book of Mattew 6 verses 10.

The man of God noted that the country has experienced underdevelopment as a result of bad leadership.

He noted that the greediness, lukewarm attitude and corrupt behavior in public offices is holding back the progress of the nation.

The man of God described these attributes as the major obstacles that rob the destiny of the country and in effect impact negatively on the citizenry.

Citing particularly about how political leaders use wicked dubious ways to grab both civilian and political powers in the country, Bishop Oppong alleged that some people go to the extent of performing secret human and animal rituals, a move he said, is abominable to God.

He stated that such alleged bad practices are still going on whilst the men of God in the country continue to keep mute for the reasons best known to them.

Bishop Dr James Akwasi Oppong reiterated that Ghana though endowed with rich natural resources that could be well managed and utilize for economic development, out of wickedness and mismanagement, the destiny of the country continues to diminish.

He calls for renewed spirit among the leaders and the fear of God to deliver sound economic policies to lift people out of hardships.